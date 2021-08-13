Artius Acquisition (NASDAQ:AACQ) Hits New 1-Year Low at $6.17

Artius Acquisition Inc. (NASDAQ:AACQ)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.17 and last traded at $6.40, with a volume of 2138298 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.42.

Separately, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Artius Acquisition in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.02.

In other news, Director Charles Drucker acquired 650,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $6,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 750,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,500,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Artius Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $127,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Artius Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $246,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Artius Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $249,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Artius Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $268,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Artius Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $306,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.10% of the company’s stock.

Artius Acquisition Company Profile (NASDAQ:AACQ)

Artius Acquisition Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It intends to focus on technology enabled businesses that directly or indirectly offer technology solutions, broader technology software and services, or financial services to companies.

