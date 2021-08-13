Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 864 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Arrow Financial were worth $742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AROW. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Arrow Financial by 1.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arrow Financial in the fourth quarter worth $219,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Arrow Financial by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Arrow Financial by 440.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 29,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Arrow Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $252,000. 41.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arrow Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

AROW opened at $37.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.27. The firm has a market cap of $576.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 0.69. Arrow Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $24.51 and a twelve month high of $38.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03. Arrow Financial had a net margin of 33.86% and a return on equity of 14.99%. Analysts forecast that Arrow Financial Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Arrow Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.39%.

About Arrow Financial

Arrow Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and insurance services through its subsidiaries, Glens Falls National and Saratoga National. It offers deposit accounts, lending activitiess, insurance products, and loans. The company was founded on March 21, 1983 and is headquartered in Glens Falls, NY.

