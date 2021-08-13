Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $110.98

Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $110.98 and last traded at $110.75, with a volume of 772 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $108.97.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AWI shares. Truist raised their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Zelman & Associates raised Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.56.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.01 and a beta of 1.18.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The construction company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.11. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 39.56% and a net margin of 16.45%. The company had revenue of $280.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.23 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. Armstrong World Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 4th. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is currently 23.14%.

In other news, SVP Ellen R. Romano sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $324,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,500,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,140 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 1.6% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 9,927 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 0.9% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,896 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 4.4% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,154 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter.

About Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI)

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

