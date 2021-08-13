Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $292.13 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) will announce $292.13 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Armstrong World Industries’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $289.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $297.10 million. Armstrong World Industries posted sales of $246.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries will report full year sales of $1.10 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.10 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.19 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Armstrong World Industries.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The construction company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.11. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 39.56% and a net margin of 16.45%. The business had revenue of $280.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.23 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AWI shares. Truist raised their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Armstrong World Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.56.

Shares of AWI stock traded down $0.93 during trading on Thursday, reaching $111.40. The company had a trading volume of 168,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,507. The firm has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.01 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $107.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Armstrong World Industries has a one year low of $57.96 and a one year high of $113.83.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is presently 23.14%.

In related news, SVP Ellen R. Romano sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $324,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,500,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Armstrong World Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 963.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 489 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the second quarter worth $48,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the second quarter worth $60,000.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

