ARMOR Hits 1-Day Volume of $1.45 Million (ARMOR)

ARMOR (CURRENCY:ARMOR) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. One ARMOR coin can currently be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000493 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ARMOR has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. ARMOR has a total market capitalization of $26.39 million and $1.45 million worth of ARMOR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ARMOR alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002222 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002177 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.25 or 0.00047203 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $64.11 or 0.00142405 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.54 or 0.00154460 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003300 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44,993.14 or 0.99934888 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $393.66 or 0.00874356 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

ARMOR Profile

ARMOR’s genesis date was January 22nd, 2021. ARMOR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 118,961,395 coins. ARMOR’s official Twitter account is @armorfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Armor is a smart insurance aggregator for DeFi which provides Pay as You Go and Only Pay What You Owe ᴰᵀᴹ coverage for user funds across various protocols. Armor tracks exact amounts of user funds as they dynamically move across various protocols, and bills by the second using a streamed payment system. “

ARMOR Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARMOR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ARMOR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ARMOR using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ARMOR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ARMOR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.