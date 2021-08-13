Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.020-$1.060 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson raised shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.30.

NYSE:AHH traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.15. 206,927 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 249,405. Armada Hoffler Properties has a one year low of $8.20 and a one year high of $14.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 14.54 and a current ratio of 10.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.79, a PEG ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 0.82.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.18). Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 8.73%. Equities analysts predict that Armada Hoffler Properties will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc is a real estate company, which develops, builds, owns, and manages institutional-grade office, retail and multifamily properties in the Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through the following segments: Office Real Estate, Retail Real Estate, Multifamily Residential Real Estate, and General Contracting and Real Estate Services.

