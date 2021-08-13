Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $4.02 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,604 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,966 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors owned 0.72% of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF worth $4,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 15.2% during the first quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 4,351 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 18,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 3,602 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 392,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,454,000 after buying an additional 12,306 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Manor Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 404.1% in the first quarter. Sterling Manor Financial LLC now owns 121,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,235,000 after buying an additional 97,385 shares during the period. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 14.0% during the first quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 96,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,577,000 after acquiring an additional 11,858 shares in the last quarter.

UCON remained flat at $$26.61 during trading on Friday. 107 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,538. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $26.04 and a 1-year high of $26.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.64.

