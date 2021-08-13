Arkadios Wealth Advisors Buys 14,309 Shares of SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF (NYSEARCA:CNRG)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF (NYSEARCA:CNRG) by 100.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 28,562 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,309 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF were worth $3,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 46,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF by 1,093.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 13,179 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF by 7.6% in the first quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF by 66.5% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period.

SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF stock traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $98.60. 45 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,645. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.87. SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF has a 52 week low of $60.11 and a 52 week high of $150.00.

