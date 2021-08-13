Arkadios Wealth Advisors Boosts Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,538 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,409 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $3,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 173,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,927,000 after acquiring an additional 2,036 shares during the period. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at $30,461,000. Relative Value Partners Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 37.1% in the first quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 358,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,588,000 after buying an additional 96,927 shares during the last quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.4% in the second quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. now owns 288,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,882,000 after buying an additional 19,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 18.8% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 22,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after buying an additional 3,621 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.80. The stock had a trading volume of 81,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,620,321. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.04. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $39.13 and a 12-month high of $53.43.

