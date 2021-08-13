Arkadios Wealth Advisors Acquires 5,220 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,580 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 5,220 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $3,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 27.3% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,668 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Cardan Capital Partners LLC increased its position in The Walt Disney by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,013 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Walt Disney by 243.8% in the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. JCIC Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 3.0% during the first quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,545 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,898,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 3,283 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. 60.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DIS shares. Barclays raised their price target on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Securities cut their target price on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.40.

In other The Walt Disney news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total transaction of $98,667,649.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 569,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,993,966.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $1,493,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,498 shares in the company, valued at $7,376,269.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DIS traded up $3.25 on Friday, hitting $182.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,105,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,737,043. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $117.23 and a 12-month high of $203.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $331.66 billion, a PE ratio of -71.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.20.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 2.07% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

Featured Story: What are Bollinger Bands?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.