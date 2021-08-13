ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) Shares Sold by Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF were worth $1,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,079,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,089,000 after purchasing an additional 295,341 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 381.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 232,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,293,000 after purchasing an additional 184,322 shares in the last quarter. Signify Wealth bought a new position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $22,267,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $21,369,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 74.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 282,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,637,000 after purchasing an additional 120,934 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ARKW traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $150.18. 423,530 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,474,589. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a 52 week low of $97.38 and a 52 week high of $191.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.57.

