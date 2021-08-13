Arix Bioscience (LON:ARIX) Receives Hold Rating from Shore Capital

Arix Bioscience (LON:ARIX)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ARIX. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 256 ($3.34) target price on shares of Arix Bioscience in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 256 ($3.34) target price on shares of Arix Bioscience in a report on Tuesday, July 6th.

Shares of LON:ARIX opened at GBX 168.88 ($2.21) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 78.01 and a current ratio of 78.63. The firm has a market capitalization of £221.08 million and a P/E ratio of 1.90. Arix Bioscience has a 52 week low of GBX 75 ($0.98) and a 52 week high of GBX 234 ($3.06). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 177.28.

Arix Bioscience plc is a venture capital firm specializing in all stages of growth, seed stage, preclinical and clinical stage assets, startup, early stage, mid venture, late stage, growth capital investments as well as private and public equity. The firm seeks to invest in biotech companies, novel therapeutics, innovative technologies, medical innovation comprising healthcare and life sciences.

