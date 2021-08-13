Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) CEO Sells $5,088,690.00 in Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 13,500 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.94, for a total value of $5,088,690.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,026.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jayshree Ullal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 2nd, Jayshree Ullal sold 2,375 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.05, for a total value of $897,868.75.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Jayshree Ullal sold 1,375 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.93, for a total value of $511,403.75.

On Thursday, July 1st, Jayshree Ullal sold 2,375 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.08, for a total value of $864,690.00.

On Monday, June 7th, Jayshree Ullal sold 1,375 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.52, for a total value of $481,965.00.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Jayshree Ullal sold 2,375 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.38, for a total value of $798,902.50.

On Friday, May 21st, Jayshree Ullal sold 1,670 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.28, for a total value of $556,577.60.

Shares of NYSE ANET opened at $366.99 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $368.85. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $192.96 and a 1-year high of $384.00. The stock has a market cap of $28.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.15.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 27.72%. The company had revenue of $707.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. Arista Networks’s revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on ANET shares. Argus boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $360.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $424.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Arista Networks from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. MKM Partners upped their target price on Arista Networks from $363.00 to $422.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Arista Networks from $385.00 to $433.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Arista Networks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $381.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 187.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 108 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.55% of the company’s stock.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

