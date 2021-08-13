Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) CEO Sells $5,088,690.00 in Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 13,500 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.94, for a total value of $5,088,690.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,026.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Jayshree Ullal also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, August 2nd, Jayshree Ullal sold 2,375 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.05, for a total value of $897,868.75.
- On Tuesday, July 6th, Jayshree Ullal sold 1,375 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.93, for a total value of $511,403.75.
- On Thursday, July 1st, Jayshree Ullal sold 2,375 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.08, for a total value of $864,690.00.
- On Monday, June 7th, Jayshree Ullal sold 1,375 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.52, for a total value of $481,965.00.
- On Tuesday, June 1st, Jayshree Ullal sold 2,375 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.38, for a total value of $798,902.50.
- On Friday, May 21st, Jayshree Ullal sold 1,670 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.28, for a total value of $556,577.60.
Shares of NYSE ANET opened at $366.99 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $368.85. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $192.96 and a 1-year high of $384.00. The stock has a market cap of $28.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.15.
Several analysts recently commented on ANET shares. Argus boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $360.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $424.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Arista Networks from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. MKM Partners upped their target price on Arista Networks from $363.00 to $422.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Arista Networks from $385.00 to $433.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Arista Networks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $381.33.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 187.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 108 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.55% of the company’s stock.
About Arista Networks
Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.
Read More: Do stock splits help investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.