Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.08, Fidelity Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:ARDS traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.85. 59,893 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,448. Aridis Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.80 and a one year high of $8.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 0.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.06.

Get Aridis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other news, CEO Vu Truong bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.11 per share, with a total value of $25,550.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ARDS shares. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Aridis Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.10.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies (mAb) to treat life-threatening infections. Its lead product candidate is AR-301, a fully human mAb of immunoglobulin 1 (IgG1) that is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of lung infections resulting from S.

See Also: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for Aridis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aridis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.