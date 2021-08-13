Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $4.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.50% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies to treat life-threatening infections. The company’s product pipeline consists of AR-301, AR-105, AR-101, AR-401, AR-201 and AR-501 which are in clinical stages. Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in San Jose, United States. “

Separately, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.10.

Shares of NASDAQ ARDS traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.00. The company had a trading volume of 77,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,569. The company has a market cap of $44.93 million, a P/E ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.06. Aridis Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $4.00 and a one year high of $8.50.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.08. Analysts predict that Aridis Pharmaceuticals will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Aridis Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Vu Truong purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.11 per share, for a total transaction of $25,550.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Aridis Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 159,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 10,288 shares in the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC raised its position in Aridis Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% during the second quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 459,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,331,000 after purchasing an additional 35,904 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its position in Aridis Pharmaceuticals by 19.9% during the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 105,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 17,481 shares in the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Aridis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Aridis Pharmaceuticals by 11.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,702 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.59% of the company’s stock.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies (mAb) to treat life-threatening infections. Its lead product candidate is AR-301, a fully human mAb of immunoglobulin 1 (IgG1) that is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of lung infections resulting from S.

