Arepacoin (AREPA) Achieves Market Cap of $71,774.62

Arepacoin (CURRENCY:AREPA) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. Arepacoin has a total market capitalization of $71,774.62 and $86.00 worth of Arepacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arepacoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Arepacoin has traded 30.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Trexcoin (TREX) traded up 91.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

RPICoin (RPI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CaluraCoin (CLC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IBStoken (IBS) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000011 BTC.

HEIDI (HDI) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Arepacoin

Arepacoin is a coin. It was first traded on February 12th, 2018. Arepacoin’s total supply is 17,172,084 coins. The official message board for Arepacoin is arepacoinve.info/# . The official website for Arepacoin is www.arepacoinve.info . Arepacoin’s official Twitter account is @ArepaCoinVe and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The ArepaCoin (AREPA), has its origin for the year 2016 by a group of developers with the idea of marketing in the field of cryptocurrency, but then by the end of that same year, it is abandoned, since, the information on the advances of the same they stopped being continuous, until, for the current year (2018), it is retaken by another group of developers, who modify the original source code and it is relaunched with a new name AREPA COIN VE. The chain of blocks allows to verify and accurately transfer all the information, dispensing with third parties, providing the necessary tools for a successful operation, the challenge or the main objective is to have transparent, efficient and inclusive financial instruments. “

Buying and Selling Arepacoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arepacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arepacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arepacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

