Ardevora Asset Management LLP Takes $64.36 Million Position in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,125,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,362,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP owned about 0.74% of Capri as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capri by 0.4% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 44,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capri in the second quarter valued at $458,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capri by 0.9% in the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 50,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,885,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Capri by 150.4% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capri in the second quarter valued at $254,000. Institutional investors own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPRI opened at $59.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of 27.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Capri Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $14.98 and a 12 month high of $61.00.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Capri had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 29.12%. Capri’s revenue for the quarter was up 177.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.04) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Capri Holdings Limited will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 3,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total value of $200,534.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $823,102.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Capri from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Capri from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Capri from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Capri from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Capri from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Capri has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.96.

About Capri

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

