Ardevora Asset Management LLP Purchases 7,315 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 31.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,815 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,315 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Booking were worth $67,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 100.6% in the first quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC now owns 12 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,060 shares during the period. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,173.00, for a total transaction of $397,659.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,369,556. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BKNG. Barclays increased their price target on Booking from $2,710.00 to $2,740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Booking from $2,675.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Cowen raised their price objective on Booking from $2,550.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,665.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,850.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,487.24.

BKNG stock opened at $2,171.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,589.00 and a 12-month high of $2,516.00. The firm has a market cap of $89.16 billion, a PE ratio of 218.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2,217.95.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported ($2.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.69) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 5.77%. Booking’s revenue was up 242.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($10.81) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 40.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

See Also: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.