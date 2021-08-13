Ardevora Asset Management LLP Makes New Investment in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,112,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $58,780,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP owned 0.68% of Zions Bancorporation, National Association as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZION. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 3.0% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 5,719 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.9% during the first quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,223 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.4% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 47,744 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,624,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4.7% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 5,069 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 74.7% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 954 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. 81.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZION opened at $55.89 on Friday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52-week low of $27.55 and a 52-week high of $60.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.07.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.79. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 38.07% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The firm had revenue of $760.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, July 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $125.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to reacquire up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. This is a positive change from Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.03%.

In related news, VP Randy R. Stewart sold 3,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.65, for a total value of $199,469.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,269 shares in the company, valued at $534,357.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ZION. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price (down from $62.00) on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist decreased their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.93.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

