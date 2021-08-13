Ardevora Asset Management LLP Invests $68.17 Million in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,378,300 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $68,174,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP owned about 0.35% of Regions Financial at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RF. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Regions Financial by 381.9% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,251,864 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,184,000 after buying an additional 2,577,118 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Regions Financial by 44.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,115,179 shares of the bank’s stock worth $147,049,000 after buying an additional 2,172,683 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Regions Financial by 15,197,135.7% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,127,613 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,956,000 after buying an additional 2,127,599 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Regions Financial by 90.7% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,218,160 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,404,000 after buying an additional 1,530,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Regions Financial by 23.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,580,912 shares of the bank’s stock worth $156,621,000 after buying an additional 1,453,893 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Compass Point lifted their target price on Regions Financial from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $19.29 target price (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.04.

RF opened at $20.79 on Friday. Regions Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $10.60 and a 12 month high of $23.81. The firm has a market cap of $19.84 billion, a PE ratio of 8.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.07.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.24. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 38.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. This is a boost from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is presently 59.62%.

Regions Financial Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

