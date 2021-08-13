Ardevora Asset Management LLP Has $774,000 Stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP lowered its stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 83.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 48,979 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s holdings in The Trade Desk were worth $774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its holdings in The Trade Desk by 1,329.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 4,890 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 4,548 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 1,285.6% during the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 80,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,243,000 after acquiring an additional 74,876 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 938.2% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,036 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Trade Desk by 368.1% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 3,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management bought a new position in The Trade Desk in the second quarter valued at about $243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TTD shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Vertical Research raised shares of The Trade Desk from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on The Trade Desk from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on The Trade Desk from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.99.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTD traded down $2.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $83.61. 21,527 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,666,084. The firm has a market cap of $39.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 176.16, a PEG ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 2.50. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.85 and a fifty-two week high of $97.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $84.45.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $279.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.82 million. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 25.57% and a net margin of 26.91%. The company’s revenue was up 100.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Eric B. Paley sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,292,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Susan Vobejda sold 4,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.00, for a total value of $2,420,340.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 24,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,276,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,766 shares of company stock valued at $14,300,728. 10.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

