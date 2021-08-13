Arden Trust Co Sells 106 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Arden Trust Co reduced its stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,477 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Aptiv during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Aptiv by 39.0% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 260 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its position in Aptiv by 200.0% during the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Aptiv during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Aptiv by 79.2% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on APTV. TheStreet downgraded shares of Aptiv from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Aptiv from $171.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Aptiv from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Aptiv currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.94.

Shares of Aptiv stock opened at $166.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Aptiv PLC has a twelve month low of $82.12 and a twelve month high of $170.47. The company has a market capitalization of $45.04 billion, a PE ratio of 45.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 2.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.03.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The business’s revenue was up 94.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.10) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.90, for a total transaction of $914,727.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 359,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,435,831.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP William T. Presley sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.61, for a total transaction of $638,440.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,248,093.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,660 shares of company stock worth $2,470,867 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

