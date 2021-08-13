Arden Trust Co Grows Position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Arden Trust Co increased its holdings in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 13.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BXP. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 114.4% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 5,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 3,089 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 7.7% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 21,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 92.8% during the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 2,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 26.8% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 22,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after buying an additional 4,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 2.2% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 81.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Boston Properties news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 40,000 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total value of $4,602,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,150,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 5,000 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.78, for a total value of $573,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $573,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on BXP. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. Argus increased their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.19.

Shares of NYSE:BXP opened at $117.64 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.61. The company has a quick ratio of 6.64, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $18.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.23. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.69 and a 1 year high of $124.24.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.14. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 11.30%. The business had revenue of $713.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is 62.32%.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

