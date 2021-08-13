Arden Trust Co Cuts Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Arden Trust Co cut its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 511 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 131.6% during the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $41,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD opened at $163.18 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $113.57 and a 1 year high of $163.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

