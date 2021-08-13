Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arcus Biosciences is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on creating innovative cancer immunotherapies. The company’s product portfolio includes AB928, AB122, AB154 and AB680. AB928 which is in its final phase is a potent and selective dual antagonist of the adenosine receptors. AB122 which is in its Phase1 is a monoclonal antibody which potently and selectively blocks a protein called PD-1. AB154 is a monoclonal antibody which potently and selectively blocks a novel immune checkpoint called TIGIT. AB680, which is in its Phase1 is a potent and selective inhibitor of CD73, the enzyme responsible for the extracellular production of adenosine within the tumor micro-environment. Arcus Biosciences is based in Hayward, CA. “

Get Arcus Biosciences alerts:

Separately, SVB Leerink increased their price target on Arcus Biosciences from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arcus Biosciences presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $52.89.

Shares of NYSE RCUS opened at $27.78 on Thursday. Arcus Biosciences has a 1-year low of $16.69 and a 1-year high of $42.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.92 and a beta of 1.17.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.22). Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 31.34% and a negative net margin of 196.76%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Arcus Biosciences will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arcus Biosciences news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 1,044 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total transaction of $26,006.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Carolyn C. Tang sold 1,309 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total value of $31,625.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCUS. Tarbox Family Office Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $34,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $71,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $118,000. 56.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arcus Biosciences Company Profile

Arcus Biosciences, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of immunotherapies. It competes in the segments of the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and other related markets that develop immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Terry J. Rosen and Juan Carlos Jaen in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, CA.

Further Reading: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arcus Biosciences (RCUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arcus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.