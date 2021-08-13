Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The restaurant operator reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. Arcos Dorados had a negative net margin of 6.50% and a negative return on equity of 73.32%.
NYSE:ARCO opened at $5.78 on Friday. Arcos Dorados has a fifty-two week low of $3.86 and a fifty-two week high of $6.82. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -9.61, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.06.
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th were issued a $0.1086 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 13th. Arcos Dorados’s dividend payout ratio is currently -4.17%.
About Arcos Dorados
Arcos Dorados Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of restaurants. The firm operates and franchises McDonald’s restaurants in the food services industry through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Caribbean Division, North Latin America division (NOLAD), and South Latin America division (SLAD).
