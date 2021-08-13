Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The restaurant operator reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. Arcos Dorados had a negative net margin of 6.50% and a negative return on equity of 73.32%.

NYSE:ARCO opened at $5.78 on Friday. Arcos Dorados has a fifty-two week low of $3.86 and a fifty-two week high of $6.82. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -9.61, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.06.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th were issued a $0.1086 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 13th. Arcos Dorados’s dividend payout ratio is currently -4.17%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ARCO. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Arcos Dorados in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.60 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Arcos Dorados from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arcos Dorados from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Arcos Dorados in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.78.

About Arcos Dorados

Arcos Dorados Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of restaurants. The firm operates and franchises McDonald’s restaurants in the food services industry through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Caribbean Division, North Latin America division (NOLAD), and South Latin America division (SLAD).

