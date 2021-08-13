Arcontech Group (LON:ARC) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Arcontech Group plc (LON:ARC) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 175 ($2.29). Arcontech Group shares last traded at GBX 175 ($2.29), with a volume of 15,098 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of £23.11 million and a P/E ratio of 20.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 163.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.96, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.52.

About Arcontech Group (LON:ARC)

Arcontech Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells proprietary software in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Africa, North America, Australia, and the Asia Pacific. Its products include CityVision, a market data platform for real-time data reception, transformation, and publishing; CityVision Multi Vendor Contribution System, which enables the user to contribute data automatically and simultaneously to various destinations; and CityVision Cache, a real-time data repository.

Recommended Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for Arcontech Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcontech Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.