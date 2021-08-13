Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $4.25 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It commercializes medicines to solve critical health care problems as well as engages on late-stage proprietary product pipeline which focuses on the treatment of diseases of central nervous system. Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. is based in NJ, United States. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on AQST. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 26th. Wedbush reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Aquestive Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:AQST opened at $3.82 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.54 million, a P/E ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 3.58. Aquestive Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.10 and a 52 week high of $9.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.78.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.11. Analysts anticipate that Aquestive Therapeutics will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 238.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 125,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 88,342 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 365.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 16,505 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $361,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000. 41.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs in the United States and internationally. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery.

