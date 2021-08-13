Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) Receives $13.18 Average Target Price from Analysts

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.67.

AQST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

Shares of AQST opened at $3.82 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.78. The company has a market cap of $148.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 3.58. Aquestive Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.10 and a 1-year high of $9.47.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.11. As a group, analysts expect that Aquestive Therapeutics will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $94,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $1,080,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $465,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 2,960 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.74% of the company’s stock.

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs in the United States and internationally. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery.

