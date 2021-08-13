Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) Downgraded to “Underweight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $3.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $5.00.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on APRE. HC Wainwright restated a hold rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Aprea Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aprea Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Aprea Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.75.

Get Aprea Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of Aprea Therapeutics stock opened at $4.04 on Thursday. Aprea Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.80 and a 1 year high of $31.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.80. The company has a market capitalization of $85.60 million, a P/E ratio of -1.58 and a beta of -0.02.

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aprea Therapeutics will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of APRE. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Aprea Therapeutics by 111.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 998,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,090,000 after purchasing an additional 525,106 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Aprea Therapeutics by 2,725.9% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 655,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after purchasing an additional 632,678 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Aprea Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,551,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Aprea Therapeutics by 9.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 161,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 13,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in Aprea Therapeutics by 17.5% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 118,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 17,676 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

About Aprea Therapeutics

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapeutics that reactivate mutant p53 tumor suppressor protein. The company's lead product candidate is APR-246 (Eprenetapopt), a small molecule p53 reactivator that is in late-stage clinical development for the treatment of hematologic malignancies, including myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) and acute myeloid leukemia, as well as for relapsed/refractory TP53 mutant chronic lymphoid leukemia; and gastric, bladder, and non-small cell lung cancers.

Recommended Story: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Aprea Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aprea Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.