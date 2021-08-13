AppLovin (NYSE:APP) Shares Gap Up to $57.19

AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $57.19, but opened at $59.19. AppLovin shares last traded at $59.19, with a volume of 2,809 shares.
APP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. initiated coverage on shares of AppLovin in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of AppLovin in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of AppLovin in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut shares of AppLovin from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of AppLovin in a report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.67.
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.60.
In related news, CFO Herald Y. Chen bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.41 per share, for a total transaction of $876,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eduardo Vivas bought 16,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $59.23 per share, for a total transaction of $999,980.09. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,882,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $644,582,380.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APP. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in AppLovin during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in AppLovin during the second quarter worth about $75,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in AppLovin during the second quarter worth about $102,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in AppLovin during the second quarter worth about $302,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in AppLovin during the second quarter worth about $375,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.16% of the company’s stock.
About AppLovin (NYSE:APP)
AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.
