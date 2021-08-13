AppLovin (NYSE:APP) Shares Gap Up to $57.19

AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $57.19, but opened at $59.19. AppLovin shares last traded at $59.19, with a volume of 2,809 shares.

APP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. initiated coverage on shares of AppLovin in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of AppLovin in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of AppLovin in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut shares of AppLovin from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of AppLovin in a report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.67.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.60.

AppLovin (NYSE:APP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts expect that AppLovin Co. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Herald Y. Chen bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.41 per share, for a total transaction of $876,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eduardo Vivas bought 16,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $59.23 per share, for a total transaction of $999,980.09. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,882,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $644,582,380.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APP. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in AppLovin during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in AppLovin during the second quarter worth about $75,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in AppLovin during the second quarter worth about $102,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in AppLovin during the second quarter worth about $302,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in AppLovin during the second quarter worth about $375,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About AppLovin (NYSE:APP)

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.

