Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Applied Molecular Transport Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It design and develop a pipeline of novel oral biologic product candidates to treat autoimmune, inflammatory, metabolic and other diseases. The company’s lead product candidate consist AMT-101, which is in clinical stage. Applied Molecular Transport Inc. is based in Calif. “

Get Applied Molecular Transport alerts:

AMTI opened at $31.27 on Monday. Applied Molecular Transport has a 1-year low of $20.50 and a 1-year high of $78.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -12.26 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.56.

Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.02). On average, analysts predict that Applied Molecular Transport will post -2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Helen Susan Kim sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total value of $8,664,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bittoo Kanwar sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total value of $315,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 216,500 shares of company stock valued at $9,309,795 over the last three months. 26.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMTI. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Applied Molecular Transport in the fourth quarter valued at $486,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Applied Molecular Transport by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Applied Molecular Transport by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 48,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 2,542 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Applied Molecular Transport by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Applied Molecular Transport during the fourth quarter worth $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

Applied Molecular Transport Company Profile

Applied Molecular Transport Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a pipeline of oral biologic product candidates to treat autoimmune, inflammatory, metabolic, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AMT-101, a gastrointestinal (GI) selective oral fusion of rhIL-10 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and related inflammatory indications.

Read More: What is basic economics?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Applied Molecular Transport (AMTI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Molecular Transport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Molecular Transport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.