Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.37 Per Share

Analysts predict that Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC) will post ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Applied Genetic Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.41) and the highest is ($0.33). Applied Genetic Technologies reported earnings per share of ($0.56) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Applied Genetic Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($1.88) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.92) to ($1.83). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.70) to ($1.23). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Applied Genetic Technologies.

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.01.

AGTC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Genetic Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Genetic Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Applied Genetic Technologies by 90.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 4,842 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Genetic Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Applied Genetic Technologies by 225.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,087 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 11,137 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AGTC traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.58. 24,819 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,984,971. The company has a quick ratio of 6.83, a current ratio of 6.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Applied Genetic Technologies has a one year low of $3.47 and a one year high of $9.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 2.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.94.

Applied Genetic Technologies Company Profile

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. The company's advanced product candidates consist of three ophthalmology development programs across two targets, including X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which has completed Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials.

