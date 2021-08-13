Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.37 Per Share

Posted by on Aug 13th, 2021

Analysts predict that Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC) will post ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Applied Genetic Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.41) and the highest is ($0.33). Applied Genetic Technologies reported earnings per share of ($0.56) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Applied Genetic Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($1.88) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.92) to ($1.83). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.70) to ($1.23). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Applied Genetic Technologies.

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.01.

AGTC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Genetic Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Genetic Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Applied Genetic Technologies by 90.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 4,842 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Genetic Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Applied Genetic Technologies by 225.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,087 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 11,137 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AGTC traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.58. 24,819 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,984,971. The company has a quick ratio of 6.83, a current ratio of 6.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Applied Genetic Technologies has a one year low of $3.47 and a one year high of $9.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 2.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.94.

Applied Genetic Technologies Company Profile

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. The company's advanced product candidates consist of three ophthalmology development programs across two targets, including X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which has completed Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials.

See Also: Call Option Volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Applied Genetic Technologies (AGTC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC)

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Genetic Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Genetic Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.