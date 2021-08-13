Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.20 EPS

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.20), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Applied DNA Sciences had a negative return on equity of 135.50% and a negative net margin of 272.49%.

NASDAQ APDN traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.00. 22,888 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,126,542. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.92 million, a P/E ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 1.00. Applied DNA Sciences has a 1-year low of $4.95 and a 1-year high of $13.64.

Get Applied DNA Sciences alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on APDN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Applied DNA Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Applied DNA Sciences from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Applied DNA Sciences in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc develops and markets DNA-based technology solutions for use in the nucleic acid-based in vitro diagnostics and preclinical nucleic-acid based drug development and manufacturing markets; and for supply chain security, anti-counterfeiting, and anti-theft technology purposes applications in the United States, Europe, and Asia.

See Also: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Applied DNA Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied DNA Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.