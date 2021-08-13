AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) Trading Down 9% After Analyst Downgrade

AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH) shares dropped 9% during mid-day trading on Thursday after Cowen lowered their price target on the stock from $32.00 to $14.00. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock. AppHarvest traded as low as $7.71 and last traded at $7.74. Approximately 47,386 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,600,615 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.51.
APPH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AppHarvest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of AppHarvest in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.
In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $49,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.28.
AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.10). On average, research analysts forecast that AppHarvest, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.
About AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH)
AppHarvest, Inc, a development stage company, builds and operates high-tech greenhouses to grow fruits and vegetables in the United States. Its products include tomatoes and leafy greens. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.
