AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AppHarvest is an applied technology company building indoor farms principally in Appalachia. The Company combines conventional agricultural techniques with cutting-edge technology. AppHarvest, formerly known as Novus Capital Corporation, is based in Lexington, Kentucky. “

Separately, Barclays started coverage on shares of AppHarvest in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company.

APPH stock opened at $8.21 on Wednesday. AppHarvest has a 1-year low of $7.20 and a 1-year high of $42.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.28.

AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.10). On average, equities research analysts forecast that AppHarvest will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $49,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APPH. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in AppHarvest in the first quarter worth about $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in AppHarvest in the first quarter worth about $29,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in AppHarvest in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in AppHarvest in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in AppHarvest in the first quarter worth about $37,000. 46.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AppHarvest

AppHarvest, Inc, a development stage company, builds and operates high-tech greenhouses to grow fruits and vegetables in the United States. Its products include tomatoes and leafy greens. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.

