Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Analysts expect that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) will report earnings of $0.36 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.37. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance also posted earnings per share of $0.36 in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance will report full year earnings of $1.52 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $1.56. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $1.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.08). Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 75.66%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of ARI opened at $15.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 81.46 and a quick ratio of 81.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.78. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.31. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a 52 week low of $8.32 and a 52 week high of $16.94.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

In other Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance news, CEO Stuart Rothstein sold 12,509 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total transaction of $195,390.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 48,533 shares of company stock valued at $783,526. 0.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARI. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 9.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,168,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,296,000 after buying an additional 184,604 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the fourth quarter worth $23,061,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,440,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,118,000 after buying an additional 11,544 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 7.5% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,157,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,174,000 after buying an additional 81,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 23.0% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,105,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,626,000 after acquiring an additional 206,732 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.15% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Company Profile

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which originates, acquires, invests in, and manages performing commercial real estate mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments. It offers loan programs that include senior loans, subordinate debt, bridge loans, and preferred equity.

