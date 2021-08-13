APi Group (NYSE:APG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

APi Group (NYSE:APG) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.31, MarketWatch Earnings reports. APi Group had a return on equity of 26.47% and a net margin of 0.93%.

Shares of APG traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.21. 949,322 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 940,892. APi Group has a 52 week low of $13.00 and a 52 week high of $23.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of -18.82 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.58.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded APi Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services primarily in North America. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions, and HVAC and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

