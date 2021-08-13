Aperimus Capital LLC Makes New $608,000 Investment in PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS)

Aperimus Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 19,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,000. PetMed Express accounts for approximately 1.0% of Aperimus Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Aperimus Capital LLC owned about 0.09% of PetMed Express as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PETS. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in PetMed Express by 3,465.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PetMed Express during the first quarter worth about $47,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in PetMed Express by 23.0% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in PetMed Express by 9,448.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 5,102 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PetMed Express by 14.8% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PETS traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.82. 2,637 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 749,771. The firm has a market cap of $586.46 million, a P/E ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.43. PetMed Express, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.75 and a twelve month high of $57.00.

PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.12). PetMed Express had a return on equity of 20.09% and a net margin of 9.33%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th.

A number of research analysts have commented on PETS shares. TheStreet cut shares of PetMed Express from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Sidoti lowered shares of PetMed Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.

In related news, CFO Bruce S. Rosenbloom sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total value of $255,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,297,312.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

PetMed Express Profile

PetMed Express, Inc engages in the provision of markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, health products and supplies for dogs and cats. Its non-prescription medications include flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies.

