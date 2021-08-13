Aperimus Capital LLC Buys New Holdings in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)

Aperimus Capital LLC bought a new stake in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,000. Beyond Meat comprises about 1.3% of Aperimus Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Beyond Meat by 46.9% in the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 4.2% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 56.5% during the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 13.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossvault Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 3.2% during the first quarter. Crossvault Capital Management LLC now owns 3,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Christopher Isaac Stone sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $365,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,808. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Beth Moskowitz sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.87, for a total value of $455,610.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,249,498.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 105,192 shares of company stock valued at $14,537,788. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Meat stock traded down $1.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $123.19. The stock had a trading volume of 34,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,681,820. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 16.13 and a current ratio of 18.12. The company has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of -85.82 and a beta of 1.60. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.86 and a 12 month high of $221.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $138.07.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.08). Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 20.11% and a negative return on equity of 25.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on BYND shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Beyond Meat from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Beyond Meat from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Beyond Meat from $130.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Citigroup cut their price target on Beyond Meat from $184.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, cut their price target on Beyond Meat from $184.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.59.

About Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. It operates under the Beyond Meat, Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Breakfast Sausage, Beyond Chicken, Beyond Fried Chicken, Beyond Meatball, the Caped Steer Logo, Go Beyond, Eat What You Love, The Cookout Classic, The Future of Protein, and The Future of Protein Beyond Meat and design trademarks.

