Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on APEMY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Aperam in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aperam in a research report on Friday. BNP Paribas raised shares of Aperam from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Aperam from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Aperam to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.50.

Shares of APEMY traded up $3.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $62.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 456 shares, compared to its average volume of 831. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.29. Aperam has a 52-week low of $26.40 and a 52-week high of $63.03. The company has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Aperam SA engages in the production of stainless steel products and value added products, which include electrical steel, nickel alloys, and specialties. It operates through the following segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; and Alloys & Specialties. The Stainless & Electrical Steel segment deals with the production of stainless steel products in Europe (Belgium and France) and of a wide range of flat stainless and electrical steel and special carbon products in Brazil.

