Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) Shares Sold by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management lessened its holdings in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,012 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 12,156 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Antero Midstream by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,609,214 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $122,891,000 after purchasing an additional 5,137,389 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Antero Midstream in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,278,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,270,058 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $255,276,000 after buying an additional 2,515,406 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,886,092 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $53,151,000 after buying an additional 2,262,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Antero Midstream during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,656,000. Institutional investors own 47.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Jonestrading downgraded Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Antero Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet raised Antero Midstream from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Antero Midstream from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Tudor Pickering downgraded Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.58.

Shares of AM opened at $9.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 3.30. Antero Midstream Co. has a 1 year low of $5.09 and a 1 year high of $10.69.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 38.65%. Research analysts forecast that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th were issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 27th. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

