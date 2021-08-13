Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) Announces Earnings Results

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.04), Fidelity Earnings reports. Anterix had a negative return on equity of 24.37% and a negative net margin of 5,910.31%.

ATEX stock traded down $3.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $57.54. The company had a trading volume of 206,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,198. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.38 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.93. Anterix has a 12 month low of $27.26 and a 12 month high of $64.96.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Anterix in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Anterix from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Anterix from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.50.

In other news, Treasurer Elaine Gangeri sold 854 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.65, for a total transaction of $41,547.10. Following the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 36,646 shares in the company, valued at $1,782,827.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Timothy Gray sold 5,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total transaction of $255,372.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,465,847.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 32,131 shares of company stock valued at $1,588,859 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.05% of the company’s stock.

About Anterix

Anterix, Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The firm focuses on commercializing spectrum assets to enable targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies and solutions. It’s solutions include Private LTE and Active Ecosystem. The company was founded by Peter Joel Lasensky and Richard Edward Rohmann in 1997 and is headquartered in Woodland Park, NJ.

