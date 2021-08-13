Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND) Price Target Increased to C$49.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$44.00 to C$49.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 12.46% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$38.00 to C$39.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on Andlauer Healthcare Group to C$49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Andlauer Healthcare Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$44.42.

AND traded down C$0.16 on Friday, hitting C$43.57. 3,852 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,127. Andlauer Healthcare Group has a twelve month low of C$31.81 and a twelve month high of C$50.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 41.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 178.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$39.26.

Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$95.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$92.40 million. Research analysts forecast that Andlauer Healthcare Group will post 1.3078129 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Company Profile

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada. It operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics. The company provides specialized temperature controlled services; and ground transportation services, including less-than-truckload and courier services; and air freight forwarding, and dedicated and last mile delivery services.

