Analyzing VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) & CIM Commercial Trust (NASDAQ:CMCT)

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) and CIM Commercial Trust (NASDAQ:CMCT) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Dividends

VICI Properties pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. CIM Commercial Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. VICI Properties pays out 80.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. VICI Properties has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years and CIM Commercial Trust has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. VICI Properties is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

23.4% of CIM Commercial Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of VICI Properties shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.4% of CIM Commercial Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

VICI Properties has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CIM Commercial Trust has a beta of 0.8, suggesting that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for VICI Properties and CIM Commercial Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VICI Properties 0 3 10 1 2.86 CIM Commercial Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

VICI Properties currently has a consensus target price of $33.38, indicating a potential upside of 10.47%. Given VICI Properties’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe VICI Properties is more favorable than CIM Commercial Trust.

Profitability

This table compares VICI Properties and CIM Commercial Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VICI Properties 85.88% 13.16% 7.37% CIM Commercial Trust -24.70% -48.58% -1.74%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares VICI Properties and CIM Commercial Trust’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VICI Properties $1.23 billion 13.24 $891.67 million $1.64 18.43 CIM Commercial Trust $77.21 million 2.29 -$15.02 million N/A N/A

VICI Properties has higher revenue and earnings than CIM Commercial Trust.

Summary

VICI Properties beats CIM Commercial Trust on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property. The Golf Course Business segment consists of four golf courses. The company was founded on July 5, 2016 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About CIM Commercial Trust

CIM Commercial is a real estate investment trust that primarily acquires, owns, and operates Class A and creative office assets in vibrant and improving metropolitan communities throughout the United States (including improving and developing such assets). Its properties are primarily located in Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area. CIM Commercial is operated by affiliates of CIM Group, L.P., a vertically-integrated owner and operator of real assets with multi-disciplinary expertise and in-house research, acquisition, credit analysis, development, finance, leasing, and onsite property management capabilities.

