Analyzing Emergent Capital (OTCMKTS:EMGCQ) and Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC)

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) and Emergent Capital (OTCMKTS:EMGCQ) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Manulife Financial has a beta of 1.4, suggesting that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Emergent Capital has a beta of -1.27, suggesting that its stock price is 227% less volatile than the S&P 500.

47.0% of Manulife Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 48.9% of Emergent Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Manulife Financial and Emergent Capital’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Manulife Financial $58.91 billion 0.67 $3.98 billion $2.05 9.98 Emergent Capital $41.53 million 0.79 $14.50 million N/A N/A

Manulife Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Emergent Capital.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Manulife Financial and Emergent Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Manulife Financial 0 5 5 0 2.50 Emergent Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A

Manulife Financial presently has a consensus target price of $29.89, suggesting a potential upside of 46.16%. Given Manulife Financial’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Manulife Financial is more favorable than Emergent Capital.

Profitability

This table compares Manulife Financial and Emergent Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Manulife Financial 7.52% 12.96% 0.72% Emergent Capital N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Manulife Financial beats Emergent Capital on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada. The U.S. segment includes an in-force long-term care insurance business and an in-force annuity business. The Global Wealth and Asset Management segment delivers fee-based wealth solutions to retail, retirement, and institutional customers. The Corporate and Other segment comprises of investment performance on assets backing capital, net of amounts allocated to operating segments, financing costs, costs incurred by the corporate office related to shareholder activities, property and casualty reinsurance business, and run-off reinsurance business lines. The company was founded on April 26, 1999 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Emergent Capital Company Profile

Emergent Capital, Inc., a specialty finance company, invests in life settlements. As of August 31, 2020, it owned a portfolio of 500 life insurance policies. The company was formerly known as Imperial Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Emergent Capital, Inc. in September 2015. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida. On October 15, 2020, Emergent Capital, Inc., along with its affiliate, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

