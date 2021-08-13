Analysts Set Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) Price Target at $34.57

Shares of Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.43.

VITL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Vital Farms from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vital Farms from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Vital Farms from $38.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

In other news, CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 30,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.08, for a total transaction of $674,544.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,735,995.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Matthew Ohayer bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.85 per share, with a total value of $89,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 497,345 shares of company stock valued at $10,944,034.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Vital Farms by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Vital Farms in the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Vital Farms by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Vital Farms by 10,337.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 6,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Vital Farms in the 1st quarter worth about $237,000. Institutional investors own 61.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VITL stock opened at $17.21 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.67. Vital Farms has a 12-month low of $16.02 and a 12-month high of $42.50. The company has a market capitalization of $687.80 million and a P/E ratio of 66.19.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10. Vital Farms had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 9.22%.

About Vital Farms

Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

