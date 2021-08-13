Analysts Set Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Price Target at $64.11

Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $67.00.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TRMB. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Trimble from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Trimble from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

NASDAQ:TRMB traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $88.90. 829,801 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,666,171. Trimble has a one year low of $46.78 and a one year high of $90.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.80, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $945.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $870.23 million. Trimble had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Trimble will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Trimble news, VP Julie A. Shepard sold 2,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.20, for a total transaction of $188,479.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 34,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,100,770.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 47,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.61, for a total transaction of $4,175,492.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,941,058.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,773 shares of company stock valued at $5,996,712 in the last quarter. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Trimble during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new position in shares of Trimble in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 297.0% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trimble in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Trimble in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

