Analysts Set Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG) Target Price at C$27.18

Shares of Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$27.18.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$23.50 to C$22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$24.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$28.50 to C$26.50 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Eight Capital reduced their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$34.50 to C$33.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th.

Torex Gold Resources stock opened at C$13.19 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$14.55. The company has a market cap of C$1.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Torex Gold Resources has a 12-month low of C$12.67 and a 12-month high of C$22.55.

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.55 by C$0.29. The firm had revenue of C$292.79 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Torex Gold Resources will post 1.5033433 EPS for the current year.

About Torex Gold Resources

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. The company also explores for silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising of seven mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.

