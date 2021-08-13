Analysts Set Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG) Target Price at C$27.18

Shares of Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$27.18.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$23.50 to C$22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$24.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$28.50 to C$26.50 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Eight Capital reduced their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$34.50 to C$33.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th.
Torex Gold Resources stock opened at C$13.19 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$14.55. The company has a market cap of C$1.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Torex Gold Resources has a 12-month low of C$12.67 and a 12-month high of C$22.55.
About Torex Gold Resources
Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. The company also explores for silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising of seven mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.
