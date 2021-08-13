Analysts Set The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Price Target at $136.29

The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $136.29.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus boosted their price objective on The Allstate from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup cut The Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Allstate from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on The Allstate from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Allstate in a report on Monday, April 26th.

Get The Allstate alerts:

In other The Allstate news, insider Jesse E. Merten sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.84, for a total transaction of $1,917,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,116,483.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALL. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of The Allstate in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Allstate in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Allstate by 88.9% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in The Allstate in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in The Allstate in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

ALL traded down $0.70 on Friday, reaching $134.55. 8,923 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,858,768. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $131.00. The Allstate has a fifty-two week low of $86.51 and a fifty-two week high of $140.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.86.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.62. The Allstate had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $10.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Allstate will post 15.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The Allstate announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 4th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to repurchase up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.00%.

The Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

See Also: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for The Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.